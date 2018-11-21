Information sought after shots fired at Rantoul home

RANTOUL — Shots were fired at a Rantoul residence Monday evening, and Rantoul police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance in the case.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Wedgewood Drive in Rantoul about 8:48 p.m. following a report of two gunshots being fired into a mobile home. Several people were inside the home at the time. No one, however, was injured.

Officers recovered spent shell casings from the scene.

A witness reported seeing a dark-colored four-door vehicle leaving the area right after the shots were fired, but it is unknown if the vehicle was involved in the case.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app or Rantoul Police Department at 893-5600.

People providing tips remain completely anonymous. All tips submitted submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service — not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to na arrests. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com