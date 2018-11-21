Ex-county official from Fisher sentenced to second-chance probation

URBANA — A former Champaign County administrator who admitted he improperly used a county credit card will have a chance to escape a conviction for that.

Joe Meents, 45, of Fisher, former supervisor of assessments, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of theft before Judge Roger Webber and was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation. If he completes that period with no further legal problems, he will have no record of a conviction.

Meents was charged more than a year ago with eight counts of official misconduct alleging that while acting as supervisor of assessments, he used a county credit card eight times in the last quarter of 2015 for personal expenses.

When the allegations came to light, he resigned and promptly repaid the county. The charges ranged from as little as $37 for flowers to $477 for an AT&T bill and amounted to $1,133.57.

Meents’ attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, said his client never intended to permanently deprive Champaign County of money.

“He knew he was going to have to pay those bills. He just didn’t think it was criminal,” Beckett said. “He’s already made restitution. He paid not only for the items he charged, he paid some Champaign County expenses and never sought reimbursement because he felt responsible. When you look in hindsight at stupid decisions you make, he wanted to make amends, so that’s what he did.”

The charges against Meents were filed in September 2017 by the office of the state’s attorney appellate prosecutor because the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office represents county officials and therefore is not in a position to also prosecute them.

In an agreement worked out by special prosecutor David Rands and Beckett, Meents pleaded guilty to a single Class 4 felony count, admitting that he deprived Champaign County of $60.35 when he charged groceries at the Mahomet IGA on Oct. 25, 2015.

The other Class 3 felony counts of official misconduct were dismissed. Rands said Meents had no prior convictions.

He was also ordered to pay court costs and perform 30 hours of public service. The sentencing order noted that Meents has made full restitution.

The conduct also cost him two jobs.

Meents worked in the supervisor of assessments’ office for about 20 years before being named to replace Stan Jenkins. He resigned his position in January 2016, not long after the allegations of the credit-card misuse came to light.

Then, in January 2018, Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams hired Meents to work there but fired him within weeks after backlash from Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth and township board members.

Beckett said Meents was trying to help out the less-experienced Williams when he took the position at Cunningham Township.

“He was requested to help, then became the focus (of controversy). He just wants to get this behind him and get on with his life,” Beckett said.

