Shop Rantoul First Program brunch set Saturday; this year's event to feature Rantoul Rudolphs

The 2018 -19 Shop Rantoul First Program will be rolled out for the year on Saturday, Nov. 24, with a Shop Rantoul First kickoff brunch At the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office.

This is also Small Business Saturday, a national day each year when local retailers and communities hold events encouraging consumers to shop local retailers and small businesses in an effort to help promote the local economy and Main Street America.

The Shop Rantoul First program is a cooperative effort between the RACC and the village of Rantoul that encourages citizens of Rantoul to shop local restaurants and retailers before spending their money elsewhere, while also promoting local businesses to consumers outside of Rantoul.

The Shop Rantoul First kickoff brunch will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the RACC office at 120 E. Sangamon Ave., and all business owners and community members are invited to attend to learn more about the program and the businesses that are a part of Rantoul. Refreshments will be served.

RACC Executive Director Belynda Allen and Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer will be present to answer questions about the Shop Rantoul First program and to encourage business participation and local consumer shopping.

A special addition to the Shop Rantoul First Program this year is the Rantoul Rudolph Retail Rally -- a twist to Elf On The Shelf. Patrons will visit participating stores searching for the Rantoul Rudolph.

The program will be unveiled at the Shop Rantoul First kickoff brunch and run through Dec 14. The winner, drawn from those who find all of the hidden Rantoul Rudolphs, will receive Shop Rantoul First Bucks good for $500 worth of merchandise at participating businesses.

For information on the Shop Rantoul First program, email Allen at dir@rantoulchamber.com or call 217-893-3323 .

