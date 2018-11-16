Updated: 1 dead, 4 injured following 2-car wreck south of Thomasboro

A wrecked auto and garbage truck collided in the northbound lanes of U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro Friday afternoon.

By BEN ZIGTERMAN

and DAVE HINTON

Updated 12:33 a.m. Saturday

URBANA -- An Urbana man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Thomasboro.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Johnterrieon Carter, 23, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana at 6:41 p.m. Friday.

Mr. Carter was the driver of a southbound auto on U.S. 45 that crossed the median and collided head on with a northbound garbage truck at 12:06 p.m.

Northrup said Mr. Carter died as a result of traumatic injuries.

He and all three of his passengers were ejected from the vehicle. All four occupants of the auto and the driver of the garbage truck were taken to area hospitals -- at least some of them via Life Flight helicopter. A report of their condition is not available.

Northrup said no autopsy will be performed. An inquest, however, might be conducted at a later date.

The death is being investigated by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police.

The accident happened about 2 miles south of Thomasboro.

Traffic was rerouted off U.S. 45 for several hours.

--------------------------------------------

Original story posted 5:45 p.m.

THOMASBORO — A garbage truck and an auto collided south of Thomasboro on Friday

afternoon, seriously injuring five people.

Illinois State Police Lt. Ryan Starrick said a northbound garbage truck on U.S. 45

was struck by a southbound auto that had crossed the median at 12:06 p.m.

The southbound car was driven by a 23-year-old man from Urbana and was carrying

three passengers: a 33-year-old man from Savoy, a 23-year-old man from Rantoul and a

23-year-old man from Urbana, according to State Trooper Tracy Lillard.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control and crossed from the left southbound

lane over the grass median to the northbound lanes, striking the garbage truck

driven by a 67-year-old man from Tuscola head on, according to a preliminary

investigation.

The four people in the auto, none of whom were wearing seatbelts according to

Lillard, and the driver of the garbage truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, were taken

to area hospitals. An Air Life helicopter transported at least some of the injured.

The garbage truck came to rest in a farm field east of the accident site. The auto

came to rest in the median.

The accident occurred between County Roads 2300 North and 2400 North, about 2 miles

south of Thomasboro.

Debris from one or possibly both of the vehicles was strewn across the northbound

lanes.

A portion of U.S. 45 was closed and traffic rerouted following the accident. All lanes have since reopened.

The names of the injured were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.