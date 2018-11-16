Former Paxton man gets 50-year sentence for murder

By FORD COUNTY RECORD



SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A former Paxton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the February murder of a 38-year-old man in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Aaron Taylor Crum, 26, of Sulphur Springs, must serve at least 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before becoming eligible to apply for parole,

Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison told KLTV Channel 7 in Tyler, Texas.

The nine months he has already served will be applied to his sentence.

The sentence was handed down by a Hopkins County jury Nov. 12 after Crum was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Joshua Cowling of Sulphur

Springs with a 9-mm pistol during an altercation at a house party Feb. 24.

