THOMASBORO — A garbage truck and an auto collided south of Thomasboro Friday afternoon, injuring five people.

Illinois State Police Lt. Ryan Starrick said a northbound garbage truck on U.S. 45 was struck by a southbound auto that had crossed the median at 12:06 p.m.

Four people in the auto and one in the garbage truck were transported to area hospitals. An Air Life helicopter transported at least some of the injured.

The garbage truck came to rest in a farm field east of the site of the accident. The auto came to rest in the median.

The accident occurred between County Road 2300 North and 2400 North, about 2 miles south of Thomasboro.

Debris from one or possibly both of the vehicles was strewn across the northbound lanes.

A portion of U.S. 45 was closed and traffic rerouted following the accident.

The names of the injured were not immediately available.

