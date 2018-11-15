Judge weighs man's release after mental health treatment

URBANA — It will be a bit longer before a Champaign man acquitted of trying to kill a woman four years ago will learn if he can continue his life outside an Illinois mental institution.

Aaron Munds, 44, has been in the McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield since August 2014, after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity of home invasion and the attempted murder of Patty Ebeling of Urbana.

The now-72-year-old woman was caring for her older sister in Thomasboro when Munds, declaring himself to be the “Son of Satan,” knocked on the door, forced his way in and attacked her for several minutes, even digging his thumbs into her windpipe. Ebeling escaped from him when her sister momentarily distracted Munds.

Following a hearing Wednesday, Judge Heidi Ladd said she would issue a ruling in writing later about Munds’ request to be conditionally released from McFarland to a home in Springfield. The judge receives regular progress reports about Munds and is the one who has control over his movement until 2039, which represents the maximum time he could have been imprisoned had he been convicted.

Munds’ attorney, Champaign County Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, made the same request of Ladd on Oct. 1. She asked then that he be conditionally released from McFarland to a group home in Champaign run by Rosecrance, a mental- and behavioral-health agency.

On Wednesday, Miller-Jones said the day after The News-Gazette published a story on Munds’ request, Rosecrance “abruptly and without warning” rescinded its offer to admit him.

That meant his treatment team at McFarland had to find an alternate plan.

Amy Langhoff, a clinical social worker on Munds’ treatment team, testified again Wednesday that there is nothing left for the specialists to do for Munds, who has received all the benefit he can from inpatient mental-health treatment at McFarland. The center offers no outpatient treatment, she said.

Munds continues to take medication that controls his behavior.

It was in May 2017, Langhoff said, that the McFarland treatment team first recommended him for conditional release based on the length of his stability, his ongoing engagement in treatment, his appropriate social interactions and his ability to work through each of the levels of his treatment.

He also began getting supervised off-grounds privileges and has had no problem with those, Langhoff said.

Munds is now trying to gain admission to a program run by Memorial Medical Center in Springfield called the “Community Conditional Release Program,” Miller-Jones said.

He was on a waiting list for that Springfield program when a bed became open in Champaign through Rosecrance sooner. Miller-Jones said Munds preferred the Champaign setting because he has family here.

Because that is no longer an option, he is back on what is a lengthy waiting list for the Springfield program. Miller-Jones told the judge she wasn’t sure when he might be able to enter but suggested it would likely be the summer of 2019 before there is any movement.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Perry continued to object to Munds’ conditional release, saying she is not convinced he realizes the gravity of his actions on Ebeling and her family.

She lauded his compliance but noted it has been “in an extremely controlled environment.”

“One time a month in a small outing with one or two others is not much of a measure,” Perry said.

An animated Miller-Jones countered that Munds has followed all the rules and deserves to move on with his life. She said he realizes he is mentally ill and needs ongoing treatment.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. We can’t live our life based on ‘what-ifs,’” Miller-Jones told the judge.

Ebeling was in court again on Wednesday to see what might happen to Munds. She opposes his release from McFarland.

