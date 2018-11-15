Gifford moving on five years after tornado

By JIM ROSSOW

For Rantoul Press



GIFFORD — The fine folks of Gifford will mark the fifth anniversary of a tornado that walloped the village by doing what they’ve done best since Nov. 17, 2013: Moving on.

On Saturday, thousands will flock to Gordyville for pictures with Santa, a hearty lunch and holiday shopping at the 36th County Christmas Craft Show. The festive scene will drown out any dreary reminders of that awful Sunday afternoon five years ago.

There’s a $1 door donation this weekend (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday). Past proceeds helped with construction of Emord Memorial Park, the downtown symbol of Gifford’s post-twister resilience.

In these pages and at news-gazette.com on Sunday, we’ll show just how far Gifford has come in five years.

Said Christina Gann, who coordinated tornado-relief operations and still lives nearby: “It was an opportunity for us to live out — and to show to the rest of the world — what it means to be part of a small-town community.”

