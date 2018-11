URBANA — Rantoul resident and Champaign County Chief Deputy Allen Jones will be honored for 29 years of service.

A reception for Jones is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the sheriff’s office, 204 E. Main St., Urbana.

Jones was an unsuccessful candidate for county sheriff in the Nov. 6 election. He was defeated by Dustin Heurman.