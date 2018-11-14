Home » News » Living

Ideus to perform at Bellflower Country Opry

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 12:00am

BELLFLOWER — Ryan Ideus will perform for the first time at the Bellflower Country Opry.

The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Bellflower Community Center. The show will also feature the Bellflower Country Opry band.

Ideus is the former lead singer for the Feudin’ Hillbillys. Along with his high-energy show, he brings the ability to sing everything from classic country to modern country and gospel.

A ham dinner will also be sold that evening beginning at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493 to make reservations or with questions.


 

