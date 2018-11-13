Seller-financed deal sought for 3 hangars

RANTOUL — Another month, another requested change to the agreement to sell former Air Force hangars and the AT&T call center building.

The village board is being asked to approve the fifth amendment to the agreement with Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde.

Under the revision, Van Der Velde would buy Hangar 3 and the AT&T building outright for $5.475 million and is now requesting a seller-financed arrangement to buy hangars 1, 2 and 4. The village would retain the mortgage on those properties while Van Der Velde makes interest-only payments to the village until June 2020.

“If everything is in order, (Van Der Velde) would make the $2.7 million payment to the village” for the final three hangars, Public Works Director Greg Hazel told the village board at last week’s monthly study session. The village would retain ownership of those hangars during that time.

“This has certainly been a challenging process ...,” Hazel said. “This is just one more change.”

Van Der Velde would pay the village 4.5 percent interest during the 18-month period.

Board member Sherry Johnson said if Van Der Velde doesn’t make the payments “he doesn’t get the deeds.”

“We can foreclose or call it a default,” village attorney Ken Beth said.

Hazel also notified the board that the Federal Aviation Administration has provided final clearance to sell all of the property except for Hangar 4, whose sales clearance is expected later.

The board was to vote on the proposal at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.



Administrator’s first meeting

The meeting was the first with new Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer in his job.

Eisenhauer said he appreciated the board’s support for him to return to college to work toward earning a bachelor’s degree. He said he has enrolled at Eastern Illinois University. Classes begin in January.

“Previously (when he was in college), I used a Commodore 64 (computer) to write my reports. I’m hoping to use something more up to speed” this time, Eisenhauer said.

The new administrator also said he and his wife, Amy, intend to buy a house in Rantoul. They hope to close on the sale in December and move in, “sometime after the holidays.”



Tax levy to increase

Comptroller Pat Chamberlin presented the tax levy rate of $1.5890 — an increase of 1.18 percent. It will generate $1.357 million, up from $1.307 million last year. The owner of a $100,000 home with a $6,000 homestead exemption would pay $434 in property taxes as the village’s portion.

Included in the increase is an additional $19,220 requested by Rantoul Public Library (for a total of $473,720); a decrease of $12,000 in the police pension fund; and an increase in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund of $48,000.

Chamberlin said, based on an estimate from Champaign County, Rantoul’s equalized assessed valuation will increase by 2.35 percent. She said the increase would have been higher (5.15 percent) except for successful tax protests lodged by Golfview Village, Twin Lakes and Holiday Inn Express. Chamberlin said that decreased the EAV by $2.493 million.



Ludlow Township road agreement

The board was asked to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Ludlow Township to transfer some of the fringe oil-and-chip roads that had been annexed into the village to the township.

The roads include a section of North Murray Road, north of the railroad tracks to Cemetery Road, and Cemetery Road from the railroad to just west of North Ohio Avenue. In exchange, the village would take over a portion of North Ohio Avenue that extends to County Road 3100N and pay the township $1,300 a year for 10 years.

Hazel said the township has approved the exchange.



Other business

The board was asked to approve an engineering agreement with Burns and McDonnell, Champaign, for $23,000 to complete the design of a disinfection system at the water plant and to provide construction management services “to make sure we get the proper equipment and have that installed properly and connected to our ... system,” Hazel said.

The board was asked to approve an engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering Inc. for the Rantoul airport.

Hazel said the Federal Aviation Administration requires the selection of an airport engineer every five years to oversee airport capital projects.

The board was asked to extend to 2020 an agreement with Coldwell Banker Devonshire Realty to attempt to sell several village-owned properties. Hazel said among the sites is the former Rantoul Motel location on North Century Boulevard.

“There has been some potential interest there,” Hazel said.

The board was asked to approve a contract with Leander Construction for chlorination system improvements at the water treatment plant for $83,817, which includes a contingency fee of $7,500.

Also, trustee Hank Gamel asked if the board is supposed to review the backyard chicken ordinance after a prescribed time. Mayor Chuck Smith asked Village Clerk

Mike Graham to review the minutes to determine if a review is required.

Smith also recognized Deputy Clerk Janet Gray for receiving the Municipal Clerks of Illinois Ilion Crabel Clerk of the Year award for 2018.

A 30-year employee of the village, Gray is the first deputy clerk to receive the award.



Public comment

During the public comment time, Paula Hopkins, owner of A House of Flowers by Paula in downtown Rantoul, asked if there is any microloan money left in the village’s budget.

Hopkins’ store was among those damaged when bricks fell from a building in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue in June and needs a loan to repair her building.

Hopkins said a person representing the village has not been helpful in following through for her to receive $20,000 in loan money from the village. She said she was told by the official that she was awaiting a letter from Hopkins’ bank indicating she was unable to secure a bank loan and needed a loan from the village. Hopkins said that wasn’t true, that she would be able to secure a bank loan but that she wasn’t going to lie about it to get a village loan.

She said she has had some individuals who are savvy on financial matters speak with the village representative, and they told Hopkins, “She has no clue what she’s talking about.”

“I’m struggling here,” Hopkins said. “I had to take a signature loan out at the bank” and the insurance company on the damaged building is not being helpful.

Hopkins said she has taken out microloans with the village in the past and has paid all of them back.

Smith said the village would get back with Hopkins.

In another matter, Hopkins also said there have been posts on Facebook that indicate downtown businesses have poor customer service and the hours are erratic.

She disputed those comments and said she feels “we are all hardworking people.” She urged people to watch what they put on Facebook about other individuals “because it does hurt your feelings when you’re up there busting your rear every day.”

