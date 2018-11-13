Rantoul to seek grants for Forum Fitness Center, west side park

RANTOUL — An Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant for the renovation/expansion of Forum Fitness Center that had been frozen by the state four years ago might be coming Rantoul’s way after all.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Rantoul Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey said.

It is one of two projects broached by Humphrey at last week’s village board monthly study session. Humphrey also outlined proposed plans for improvement to a west side park.



Forum Fitness Center project

IDNR indicated it intends to re-evaluate Rantoul’s application for the Forum grant money.

The original grant was a 75 percent-25 percent grant for $1 million, with the state providing $750,000 and the village board pledging $250,000 if the state money was received. The new grant, if received, would total $850,000 with the state providing $750,000 of that total, and the village the rest.

The grant money would have gone for improvements/renovation of the fitness center, expansion of the cardio and weight rooms and HVAC work.

“We were awarded it, but we never got a grant number; we never got the funding,” Humphrey said.

He said the re-evaluation means the state is giving Rantoul priority to reapply.

Humphrey said the department made a few renovations on its own after not receiving the grant money that included the installation of three sets of tempered glass doors to replace steel ones to bring in more natural light in the gymnasium and weight room.

Since then, additional projects have been identified as needing attention. They include replacing lights in the gym, new lockers in the men’s and women’s locker rooms and renovation of both the men’s and women’s steam rooms.

The earlier list of improvements that still need to be addressed includes construction of a 3,000-square-foot group fitness area, installation of eight windows, installation of drop ceilings in two racquetball courts, installation of flooring from hardwood to rubber/carpet, installation of new electrical in the expanded cardio room and the purchase/installation of new HVAC for men’s and women’s locker rooms as well as the gymnasium.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer asked Humphrey to prioritize which projects need the most attention.

Humphrey asked the board to provide $100,000 in village money to go toward the grant.

Board member Terry Workman said he believes the village should pledge the requested amount.

Humphrey said there is no guarantee Rantoul will get the grant but added, “I’m very optimistic, and I think the project we are going to put forward is very worthy and will benefit the citizens of Rantoul tremendously.”



Rudzinski Park upgrade

Humphrey said he has also applied for a $360,000 Open Space Land Acquisitions and Development grant for an upgrade to Rudzinski Park on the village’s northwest side.

The goal is to upgrade the park area west of Baerman Drive. The upgrade would include new playground equipment, swing set, rubber safety surfacing, parking lot, shade structure, furnishings and an outdoor circuit training area.

Humphrey asked the village board to provide $40,000 in village money toward the project.

“This park has been identified as the next neighborhood playground in need of replacement,” Humphrey said.

He said the village has upgraded the park area in recent years, including dredging of the lake and installation of a shared-use path around the lake.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com









