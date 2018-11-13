Pole decorating begins for Potomac Christmas

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press columnist



POTOMAC — ‘Tis the season for the annual pole decorating in Potomac.

Any individual or business who is interested may pick a streetlight post to decorate for the holidays. Decorating may begin after Thanksgiving, and is requested to be taken down by Jan. 2, weather permitting.



— Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Potomac Public Library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Thursday, Nov. 22.

The librarian will not be at the Potomac Grade School on Friday, Nov. 23. Homework club will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, as well as Lego building from 4-5 p.m.



— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders’ butterfly garden was recently designated a “Pollinator Pocket” by the University of Illinois Extension.

Pollinator pockets are planted to attract and nurture pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, and other insects critical to our food supply and human survival. By being designated as such, their butterfly garden will be put on a map of other pockets in the area.



— Hooves of Hope will host Breakfast with the Reindeer from 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at Potomac Grade School.

It’s a chance to have some breakfast and kickoff the holiday shopping with local vendors.

Attendees can grab a picture with the Grinch and his “reindeer, and the children can enjoy a bounce house provided by Dishman Inflatables. A fee will be charged to participate in the breakfast. All proceeds support the work of Hooves of Hope, a non-profit organization. Tickets may be purchased in advance at hoovesofhope,com or at the door.



— Thought for the week: “The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” — John Burroughs



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







