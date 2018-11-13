Mayor appoints 2 to Fisher commission

FISHER — The Fisher Planning and Zoning Commission has two new members.

The village board last week concurred with Mayor Mike Bayler’s appointment of Rick Shep and Steve Hammond to the commission.

The two fill seats held by Patches Sap and Doug Enos. The commission has had a busy two months as it held a series of public hearings on creating a special use for a solar farms within the Fisher village limits in areas zoned agricultural or industrial and on a specific request by Allie Loschen of Novel Energy Solutions for a solar farm on ground owned by Eric Stalter on the village’s southeast side.

The two new members introduced themselves to the board. Shep said he has lived in the village seven years and has worked in construction 19 years.

“I have my roots here now,” he said.

Hammond has worked in construction for 26 years.

“I want to get involved,” he told the board.

But the commission has one more vacancy. Bayler said he has spoken to several people who might be interested in filling a third opening. Member Don Anderson has indicated to Bayler that he plans to resign as well.



Antifreeze replacement

The village board agreed to pay Illini Fire Service $6,600 for antifreeze replacement in Community Center fire suppression system.

It appears that plans for the original fire-suppression system in the 7-year-old building, did not provide for enough antifreeze (300 gallons) to adequately supply the entire building-wide system. This will cost the village more than what was budgeted for upkeep of the center this year.



Other business

The board agreed to pay Griffin Tower Connection, Decatur, $1,975 for a new antenna, coaxial cable and mast to be mounted on the west side of the new public works building on the far north end of town to improve communications capability with the ESDA siren.

Since relocation to the new site, ESDA Coordinator Ronnie Nelson has been unable to remotely activate the siren for testing and/or emergency alert purposes.

That doesn’t mean the siren is inoperable; it can still be activated manually from the siren itself. Nelson has looked into the costs for purchasing a new encoder for the remote activation of the siren as the current unit he operates is 40 years old.

A new encoder would be expected to cost upwards of $5,000. Mike Griffin of Griffin Tower suggested the village not proceed with purchasing a new encoder at this point, as a new antenna may be all that is necessary to eliminate the intermittent issues that Nelson experiences with the encoder.

Bayler also said he would like to see four security cameras installed on the new building since it is more remote.

The board discussed the new boulder signs that have been installed.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale will contact Brandon Clemmons to get a quote for lighting the two signs along U.S. 136 to improve visibility. Trustee Deb Estes suggested Reale also look into the possibility of using solar lighting to illuminate the signs.

Bayler also told the board he is discussing the possibility of a Mahomet dentist opening a satellite office in Fisher. Bayler said he has spoken to several downtown property owners to see what buildings might be available.

news@rantoulpress.com























































