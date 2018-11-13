Local drop-off site set for toys for needy children

RANTOUL — Operation Christmas Child will have drop-off locations throughout the country Nov. 12-19 as part of Samaritan’s Purse project’s 2018 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

Locally, people may drop off items at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul.

Hours are:

Wednesday, Nov. 14 — 1-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15 — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16 — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Area participants hope to collect more than 17,000 gifts to contribute to the project.

Locally, residents are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

“We believe these simple gifts have the ability to send a tangible message of hope to children facing difficult circumstances,” Regional Director Joe Christian said. “It is exciting to see the Rantoul community come together to share the good news of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world.”

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 816-622-8316, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

