Fisher Grade School library encouraging Family Reading Night participation

FISHER — Fisher Grade School library officials are encouraging students in grades K-6 to participate in the annual Illinois Family Reading Night.

To participate in the Thursday, Nov. 15, event, people should turn off their televisions and read with their family.

Those students who read with their families are asked to bring in their signed participation slips for a chance to win a prize. There will be one winner per grade level and computer games.

The winner of each grade level will receive books and a poster. One grand prize winner will be drawn from all entries and will receive lunch out with Principal James Moxley and a friend of their choice.

The class with the largest percentage of participation will win a book collection for their classroom. Students will need to return their participation slips by Monday, Nov. 19, and the winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 20.