Amerio named Exchange Club student of the month

RANTOUL — Josie Amerio, daughter of Scott and Amy Amerio of Rantoul, is the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The Rantoul Township High School senior ranks 11th in her class of 173 students with a 5.215 grade point average.

Her school activities have included student council, Future Business Leaders of America, Principal Scholars Program, Rantoul-PBL golf team, Rantoul JV (captain) and varsity cheerleader, FFA and National Honor Society.

She was a delegate to the 2018 FFA state convention and serves as chapter treasurer.

Honors or awards include Excellence in Biology, Excellence in Spanish, Excellence in Geometry, honor roll every semester and Scholar Athlete in 2017.

Civic and volunteer activities have included 4-H Teen Teaching Program, Sunday school teacher, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership participant, St. Malachy youth group, church choir and altar server.

Her work experience has included Dairy Queen, Shaffer Tax and Accounting and Bank of Rantoul.

Amerio plans to attend a four-year university, where she will major in accounting. Her goal is to have her own accounting firm.

