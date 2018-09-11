Rantoul man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide

By TIM DITMAN

McLean County prosecutors will ask for no more than 14 years in prison for a Rantoul man who admitting to selling another man drugs, leading to that man’s death.

Twenty-four-year-old Troy McBride on Friday pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide. He will be sentenced Dec. 28 and faces six to 14 years behind bars.

Without a plea agreement, the range would have been six to 30 years.

McBride has also been ordered to pay nearly $13,000 to the mother of the victim for funeral expenses.

Prosecutors say this past March in Champaign, McBride sold heroin combined with fentanyl to 41-year-old James Dingman. Dingman went back to his Bloomington home, took the drugs and died.

Police soon after used Dingman’s cell phone to set up another drug deal with McBride. Officers met McBride in the Schnucks parking lot in Urbana and arrested him.

