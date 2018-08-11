Two arrested after man said he was attacked

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — Village police arrested two people — one of whom was a Springfield man who allegedly was attacked Nov. 4.

Michael Flynn, 23, of Springfield was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Storm Smith, 18, of the 1300 block of Pinoak Lane, Rantoul, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for manufacture/delivery of cannabis (10-30 grams).

Rantoul Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Flynn flagged down officers to report he had been robbed at a residence in the 1300 block of Pinoak Lane. Flynn said he was there to pick up a friend when he was attacked inside the home.

The alleged thieves took jewelry and electronics from Flynn. Sullivan said Flynn left the residence and flagged down officers, who located suspected heroin in Flynn’s vehicle.

When officers went to the Pinoak residence, they spoke to several people, one of whom, Smith, was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Sullivan said charges against the other people are pending review by the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office.

