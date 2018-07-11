Meet-and-greet time set for new administrator

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — The public will have an opportunity to meet and greet the village’s new village administrator, Scott Eisenhauer, and his wife, Amy.

The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

Eisenhauer, former longtime mayor of Danville, began his duties as Rantoul village administrator on Monday.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said the meet-and-greet time is “an opportunity for the citizens to meet the new administrator and build a relationship.”

“It’s another way for the village to open up its communication levels and to develop better transparency for local government and their representatives,” Smith said.

He encouraged residents to participate in the event.

