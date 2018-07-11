Man gets 5 years for choking 9-year-old

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted choking a child so hard the girl had hemorrhages on her face has been sentenced to five years in prison.

And when Daniel Cordero-Valle finishes his prison term, he will be deported to Mexico.

Corderro-Valle, 30, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to aggravated domestic battery in connection with a January 2017 attack on a friend’s daughter.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Cordero-Valle was staying at the Rantoul home of a woman friend on Jan. 15, 2017. The woman’s 9-year-old daughter reported to her mother that Cordero-Valle came into her room while she was in bed, choked her and ordered her to get naked.

Rantoul police found cuts to the child’s nose, redness and bruises on her neck and tiny hemorrhages around her eyes and upper cheeks, indicative of being choked.

Schott sought a 51/2-year prison sentence for Cordero-Valle while his attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, asked for probation.

Patel noted that his client was extremely remorseful and pleaded guilty. Patel said Cordero-Valle suffers from alcoholism and mental illness, both of which played a “substantial” role in his behavior toward the child.

Following his guilty plea, federal immigration authorities arrested and successfully prosecuted Cordero-Valle for the illegal use of immigration identification. He served 10 months in federal custody for that. Patel urged the judge not to expend any more state resources on him given his impending deportation.

Judge Tom Difanis noted that Cordero-Valle has eight children by five women and does not support any of them.

Difanis said a sentence of probation would send the wrong message to the community about domestic violence,which he called a “deterrable” offense.

