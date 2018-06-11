Rantoul voters approve districting proposal by 54 percent majority

RANTOUL -- By a 54 percent majority, Rantoul residents approved a proposal to divide the village into six village board districts. The vote passed 1,723-1,450.

Voters currently elect trustees on an at-large basis, with the highest vote-getters elected regardless of where they reside in the community. That will all change, but it won't happen until April 2021, when all of the trustee seats will be up for election, with three of the seats elected for two years and the other three for four years as decided by the village board. Afterward, the trustees will have staggered terms.

The change will not affect the April 2019 village board election.

The board will have to divide the village into six districts of approximately equal population on or before Sept. 1, 2020. It must be done no less than 30 days before the first day for the filing of nominating petitions for the next succeeding election.

The group Rantoul Residents for Representation, in proposing the change to a six-district village alignment, decried a lack of representation for south Rantoul -- noting that all of the current trustees live north of U.S. 136. A sizable portion of the village's residents live south of the highway.

Chairman Mike Schlosser said the group "recognized the need for better representation and more accountability from our elected village trustees." He called it "the foundation for a grassroots referendum" to give voters a chance at the ballot box.

Schlosser predicted that "electing trustees by districts will foster greater participation from those marginalized residents and neighborhoods in our community. The passage of the referendum is symbolic of the voice of Rantoul's men and women calling for better representation and accountability, and a more balanced opportunity to participate in the democratic process."

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith congratulated the group on its efforts.

"Now we will have to embrace new ideas and see how it is going to work inside our local government system," Smith said.

