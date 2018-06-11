Home » News » Education

PVO Junior High first-quarter honor roll released

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 11:15am

FLATVILLE — First-quarter honor roll has been released at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High.

HIGHEST HONORS

Seventh grade — Caleb Ochs, Miranda Loosa, Brody Hausman, Jayci Hayes, Cole Pruitt, Talan Miller, Hayden Williams and Lauren Lannert.
Eighth grade — Johanna Schmitz, Alayna Wagle, Emily Elsbernd, Joselyn Frerichs, Haleigh Maddock, Mikyla Haley, Hunter Ketchum and Grace Flessner.

HIGH HONORS
Seventh grade — Aden Armstrong, Grace Goldenstein and Elissia Ward.
Eighth grade — Jack Setterdahl, Madeline Osterbur, Gracelyn Warns, Blake Morgan, Hallie Harms and Jonas Hutcherson.

HONORS
Seventh grade — Colin Wayland, Mya Bott and Brianna Grant.
Eighth grade — Shay Eichelberger and Yamilka Casanova.
 

