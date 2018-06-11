Ludlow Grade School releases honor roll

LUDLOW — First quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.
SECOND GRADE
High honors — Mason Brookwalter and Kayana Van Horn.
Honors — Stephanie Diego Gonzalez, Maxlyn Frank and Steven Wease.
THIRD GRADE
Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.
FOURTH GRADE
High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Cheyanne Zook.
Honors — Elizabeth Fultz and Kaylee Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Chase Schroeder and Jonniel Ortiz Santiago.
FIFTH GRADE
Honors — Owen Brewer and Kylie Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone.
SIXTH GRADE
High honors — Gwen Bradbury and Michael Wease.
Honors — Jallyssa Corbin, Oscar Rangel, Phoebe Skipper and Justin Zamora-Arroyo.
SEVENTH GRADE
Honorable mention — Daniel Hodge.
EIGHTH GRADE
High honors — Jacob Shingleton.
Honors — Amethyst Erickson, Triston Stone and Natilee Walston.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.