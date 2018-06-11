Ludlow Grade School releases honor roll

LUDLOW — First quarter honor roll has been released at Ludlow Grade School.

SECOND GRADE

High honors — Mason Brookwalter and Kayana Van Horn.

Honors — Stephanie Diego Gonzalez, Maxlyn Frank and Steven Wease.

THIRD GRADE

Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.

FOURTH GRADE

High honors — Caleb Bradbury and Cheyanne Zook.

Honors — Elizabeth Fultz and Kaylee Van Horn.

Honorable mention — Chase Schroeder and Jonniel Ortiz Santiago.

FIFTH GRADE

Honors — Owen Brewer and Kylie Van Horn.

Honorable mention — Cameron Hardin and Travis Stone.

SIXTH GRADE

High honors — Gwen Bradbury and Michael Wease.

Honors — Jallyssa Corbin, Oscar Rangel, Phoebe Skipper and Justin Zamora-Arroyo.

SEVENTH GRADE

Honorable mention — Daniel Hodge.

EIGHTH GRADE

High honors — Jacob Shingleton.

Honors — Amethyst Erickson, Triston Stone and Natilee Walston.