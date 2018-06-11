Garden club offers buy-a-brick program

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press columnist



POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club is offering a unique way for community members to support their butterfly garden and to help them raise funds for a mural.

The club will be selling personalized bricks, which will line the pathway in the garden and will let the community know of the donor’s generosity.

Each brick will cost $40. A sample, as well as order forms, will be on display at the Potomac Community Building and the Potomac Public Library. The organization will need 100 orders so that shipping is free. The bricks will be installed in the spring. For further information, contact Elizabeth Osborn at the library, or Angie Walsh at jawalsh76@yahoo.com.



— A fish and chicken fry will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Potomac American Legion.

A Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the David Judy Park in Potomac.



— Potomac Grade School has received a designation of “commendable” from the Illinois State Board of Education.

The state’s new support and accountability system evaluates schools based on a fuller picture of school quality, including the performance of individual student groups and measures beyond test scores.

Among the highlights of Potomac’s data include 97 percent of students completing two hours of community service, 93 percent of eighth-grade students scoring at or above grade level in math assessments, 100 percent of teachers rated proficient or excellent, and financial recognition by the State Board of Education.



—Potomac Public Library is looking for individuals to be part of the library board of trustees.

This is an elected position, with the election taking place in the spring of 2019. Anyone living in the Potomac Grade School district is eligible to run for the position.

Contact Elizabeth Osborn at 987-6457 for further information.

With no school on Monday, Nov. 12, the library will host an afternoon of activities, including Lego building, games, a craft and a short movie. These activities are for children ages 5 and older, and will start at 1:30 p.m.

Adults are invited to share their stories and pictures of Potomac’s past at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. There will be an Adult Information Fair from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. CRIS Center will be present to discuss Medicare, Middlefork Ambulance emergency information and other programs of interest for adult well-being.



— In Armstrong-Ellis Grade School news, Melissa Loschen was chosen the recipient of the first VASE recognition for special educators.

She has been invited to attend the Evening of Excellence banquet which will be held in December. Loschen has been an LD resource classroom aide at A-E for 18 years.



—Thought for the week: “May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house.” — George Carlin



