Fisher reinstitutes leaf-collection program

FISHER — The village of Fisher will reinstitute leaf collection beginning this month.

Since the village no longer has equipment necessary to vacuum leaves, staff will collect bagged leaves set curbside on designated collection days each week.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale divided the town into two collection zones where leaves will be picked up on Monday and Tuesday of each week except Monday, Nov. 12, because of the Veterans Day holiday. A map, collection schedule and guidelines flyer will be posted on the village’s website and included on the community Facebook page.

This will be done on a trial basis this year and will be evaluated after the season to see if any modifications should be done for next year. Reale, who will be part of the pick-up crew, said he thinks this will allow the village to provide a service that residents will appreciate.

Zone 1 includes all areas north of Front Street and areas east of Third Street between Front Street and Division Street. Zone 2 includes all areas west of Third Street south of Front Street (including Heritage); all areas south of Division Street including River Valley.

Zone 1 collection days will be Monday, Nov. 5, Tuesday, Nov. 13, and Mondays, Nov. 19 and 26 and Dec. 3.

Zone 2 collection days will be Tuesday, Nov. 6, Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Tuesdays, Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4.

Leaves must be placed in 30-gallon paper lawn bags or plastic bags — loose or piled leaves will not be collected. Bags must be placed at the curb or along the roadway edge before 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Only leaves and non-woody plant materials will be collected in bags — do not bag brush, branches or tree limbs.

Village personnel will pick up only bagged leaves on scheduled collection days.

Residents are always welcome to dispose of loose or bagged leaves, brush, branches or tree limbs at the village landscape disposal site on East Division Street (north of the wastewater treatment plant) Questions may be directed to (217) 897-1180

