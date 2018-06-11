Community gathering to give thanks, honor veterans

RANTOUL — The Ministerial Coop of Rantoul has planned a gathering for the greater Rantoul community at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the United Methodist Church on South Century Boulevard.

The preacher for the evening will be the Rev. Otis Evans of Greater New Light Baptist Church, who is president of the ministerial coop.

Eric Kidwell, creative arts pastor at Christian Life Church, will lead the worship music, which will also include other musicians from Christian Life.

The First United Methodist congregation will have refreshments in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

A portion of the service will include honoring all veterans who are in attendance.

The Rev. Paula Wallace of the United Methodist Church said the coop “looks forward to being able to recognize and honor our local veterans.”

“Everyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to attend this evening of worship and fellowship,” Wallace said.

Any other area churches and pastors who would like to know more about the ministerial coop may contact Evans at Greater New Light or Wallace, who is coop secretary, at First United Methodist.

The coop meets from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at various churches in the area.



