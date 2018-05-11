Metal object found in trick-or-treat candy in Gifford

GIFFORD — Champaign County sheriff’s police are investigating a report of a metal object found in candy handed out on Halloween in Gifford.

“We did get a report of something suspicious in some candy,” said Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga.

He said a child from Penfield went trick-or-treating in Gifford, and one piece of the candy the child received contained a metal object.

Mennenga said it is unknown if the object was placed in the candy on purpose or if it was an accident.

“We believe it might just be a broken piece of safety pin or something similar,” Mennenga said. “We will investigate it as much as we can.”

Gifford Police Chief Sean Weary it was the first such report received by police since he joined the Gifford department in 2000.

He said no report was made to his office, but he had heard a rumor about the metal, so he contacted the sheriff’s department, which confirmed it.

He said apparently the family whose child received the candy with the metal object threw it away and did not give it to sheriff’s police.

