Updated: Rantoul woman's death latest one at rural Thomasboro intersection

Several people have lost their lives in this drainage ditch southwest of Thomasboro after they fail to make the turn at the t-intersection. The latest to have died there is a 31-year-old Rantoul woman.

THOMASBORO — A Rantoul woman has died from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle accident in rural Thomasboro Sunday morning.

Her death is the latest at an intersection that has taken several lives over the years.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup pronounced Kalyn D. Porter, 31, dead at 11 a.m. at the scene of the crash located at County Road 2400 North and 1200 East.

Northrup said Ms. Porter was driving north on County Road 1200E. Her vehicle traveled through the T-intersection at 2400N and came to rest in a drainage ditch.

The coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the accident.

Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said since he has been with the fire department, at least four deaths have occurred at the intersection.

Prior to Sunday’s, the last one occurred in 2013 when 54-year-old Robert G. McDonald died there after his pickup truck missed the turn and headed down the steep ditch. His body was found beneath the truck.

Northrup said it is not known when Ms. Porter’s accident occurred early Sunday morning but believes it might have been “when it was dark.”

He said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, and a toxicology report will be compiled. He said results of the toxicology report might not be available for at least a month.

Northrup said the intersection was marked with signs, but they were “taken out” by Ms. Porter’s car in the accident. Makeshift signage was erected at the intersection.

Cundiff said the Ms. Porter’s vehicle was “down in the bottom of the ditch.”

He said Thomasboro firefighters assisted the coroner’s office in getting Ms. Porter out of the vehicle. The Champaign hazardous materials team assisted because the vehicle was leaking fuel into the stream.

