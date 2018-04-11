Rantoul woman dies in rural Thomasboro wreck

By RANTOUL PRESS



THOMASBORO -- A Rantoul woman has died from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle accident in rural Thomasboro Sunday morning.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup ponounced Kalyn D. Porter, 31, dead at 11 a.m. at the scene of the crash located at County Road 2400 North and 1200 East.

Northrup said Porter was driving north on County Road 1200E. Her vehicle traveled through the T-interesection at 2400N and came to rest in a drainage ditch.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday, and an inquest might be conducted at a later date.

The coroner's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the accident.

