Rantoul library to celebrate Frankenstein's 200th

RANTOUL — Frankie will get his own celebration at Rantoul Public Library.

The library will celebrate Frankenstein’s 200th anniversary from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.

There will be a movie marathon of Frankenstein movies, picture books will be read featuring Frankenstein, a craft time will be held to make Frankenstein pencil holders, and snacks will be served.

Anyone who comes to the library dressed as Frankenstein’s monster or bride will receive candy or another small prize. Complete all the activities and receive another prize.

The first 25 people to dress as Frankenstein’s monster or bride and complete all activities will receive a $5 gift card from Family Video.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event in various ways from either 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. If interested, contact Holly at the library.

The library is also seeking donations of green and black felt, green and black pipe cleaners, and cans to make pencil holders with. The donations should be dropped off at the library by Sunday, Nov. 4.





