RANTOUL — Rantoul Recreation Department has two trips scheduled in December that are open to the public.

On Monday, Dec. 3, there will be a trip to Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. An RSVP is needed by Nov. 26.

On Monday, Dec. 20, there will be a trip to the Beef House Dinner Theatre, Covington, Ind., for its Christmas show. The ticket includes an all-you-can-eat buffet. An RSVP is needed by Nov. 26.

Call 893-5700 for more information.