Alarm at business proves to be unfounded

RANTOUL -- Two Rantoul schools were on soft lockdown for a short time Friday after what turned out to be a false alarm at a local business.

Rantoul Township High School and J.W. Eater Junior High were placed on the lockdown about 1 p.m. after an alarm sounded at Community Plus Federal Credit Union, 526 E. Champaign Ave.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said it turned out to be a false alarm.

The schools came off the soft lockdown after about 10 minutes.

