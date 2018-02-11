Remember to set your clocks back Saturday night

It started March 11 with the promise of more evening sunlight ahead. It ends this Sunday, Nov. 4, with the prospect of an earlier sunset in the coming months.

The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us this weekend. Residents are reminded to fall back and set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday. Or if you want to be perfectly accurate, you can get up at 1 a.m. Sunday and turn back the hands of time. That’s when it all becomes official.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier beginning Nov. 4. There will be more light in the morning. And chances are, you will be driving home from work in the dark.