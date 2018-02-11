Rantoul man receives veterans award

SPRINGFIELD — A Rantoul man is among six local veterans who have received the Bicentennial HONOR 200, commemorating the work of veterans who made extraordinary contributions to the people of Illinois

Bradley P. Gould is the local honoree.

“The Bicentennial HONOR 200 campaign is one of the most important commemorations of the yearlong Bicentennial Celebration,” said Stuart Layne, executive director of the Bicentennial Commission. “These 200 Illinois veterans truly make us Illinois Proud.”

All the Honor 200 recipients have been invited to attend the state’s official 200th birthday celebration at the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 3.

The recipients represent more than 50 counties across Illinois. Nominees were evaluated based on their achievements and on the extent to which their contributions have aided, benefited and provided inspiration to their community at large. In addition, nominees must have received an honorable discharge from the U.S. military and reside in Illinois.

Other area veterans receiving the honor were Daniel Acosta, Newman; Darrel Tucker, Clinton; Julius Hegler, Danville: Arleigh Jones, Tuscola; and Bruce David Voges, St. Joseph.

pwood@news-gazette.com