Police seek help finding cigarette thief

PAXTON — Paxton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole more than $700 in cigarettes from a local liquor store.



Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates said the man walked into Paxton Variety Liquors, 403 S. Railroad Ave., around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and asked to buy several cartons of cigarettes. As the clerk was putting them into bags, the man acted like he was going to pay for them but then grabbed the cigarettes without paying and fled, Yates said.



There were three different brands of cigarettes stolen, with the total value estimated at more than $700, Yates said.



Paxton police were called to the store around 12:36 p.m., learning that the man had fled north on U.S. 45 in a small silver car.



With assistance from the Ford County Sheriff’s Department, Paxton police looked for the man in Paxton and its outskirts Thursday but could not find him.



The store’s video surveillance system captured an image of the man, who is described as black, in his early 20s, with a thin frame and about 6 feet tall. The man was wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans and yellow-colored boots.



Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.



