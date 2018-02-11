Fire destroys Fisher home

By TIM DITMAN

For Rantoul Press



FISHER — Area churches are springing into action to help after a Fisher home that housed a daycare was destroyed by fire Friday.



Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said at around 9:20 a.m., crews responded to 1 Leischner Drive. Two adults and eight kids got out of the one-story ranch home safely, and no firefighters were hurt.



Stalter believed the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause is still being investigated. He puts damages at $100,000.



Fire crews from Rantoul and Corn Belt assisted Sangamon Valley, with about 30 firefighters in total on the scene.



tditman@news-gazette.com