RANTOUL — First quarter honor roll has been released at St. Malachy School.

Highest honor roll (all As)

Third grade — Chase Anderson, Corinne Dams, Tucker Fox, Joshua James, Octavia Thompson, Bionca Walton and Noah Wolfe.

Fourth grade — Khloee McMorris

Sixth grade — Jacob Fox.

Seventh grade — Blake Bermingham, Elizabeth Handal, Savannah Ihnen and Angelle Wrobel.

Eighth grade — Sheila Navarrete, Aiden Pacunas and Danica Wrobel.

High (As and Bs)

Third grade — Dagon England, Sophia Papametro, Matthew Strater and Julian Torres.

Fourth grade — Abniel Martinez, Katie Nettles, Addyson Sherrick and Cannon Tschosik.

Fifth grade — Joel McCallister.

Sixth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Sonya Hernandez and Eli Neitzel.

Seventh grade — Ross Gawenda, Evan Larson, Rylen Martinez, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Eighth grade — Cabott Craft, Marin Leng, Caleb Neitzel, Adam Price and Eli Wilhelm.