Police respond to report of person with handgun

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 11:47am

By RANTOUL PRESS

RANTOUL — Village police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Abram Drive Monday afternoon after two people, one armed with a handgun, confronted another individual to fight.

Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim indicated he was confronted about 2 p.m. by two people who wanted to fight him.

“One was alleged to possess a handgun,” Sullivan said.

The alleged armed individual was a 23-year-old male.

The two people left without fighting the victim. Police interviewed one person, who denied being involved.

Sullivan said no gun was located, and no shots were fired.

