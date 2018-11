RANTOUL — Rantoul Post 287 American Legion will host an Early Bird Fish Fry Friday, Nov. 2, at the Legion building.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

All American Legion Post 287, SAL Squadron 287 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 287 members who are paid up for 2019 are welcome to eat for free.

The club will also host a Veterans Day dinner Sunday, Nov. 11. Doors open at noon.