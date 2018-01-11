Armstrong students get to see the state

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



Armstrong-Ellis Grade School students got a big (literally) look at the state of Illinois, as well as what makes it special, thanks to a project designed with the Illinois Bicentennial in mind.

Jennifer Heidrick, art teacher for both the grade school and Armstrong Township High School, aided her high school students in painting a 16-foot X 24-foot map of Illinois, complete with all the counties.

Students at the grade school did projects representing the state, including corn, pumpkins (90 percent of U.S. pumpkins are grown in Illinois), barn quilts and their meanings, the Chicago World’s Fair, Presidents Lincoln, Grant, Reagan and Obama, ice cream sundaes (which originated in Evanston) and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Under Heidrick’s direction, the students also got to design their own Illinois t-shirts. The activity was done in conjunction with a recent trip the students took to the Lincoln Museum in Springfield.



— The food pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the old ambulance building in Potomac.

The pantry is for those who live in Middlefork Township.



— Any student enrolled at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, Potomac Grade School or Gifford Grade school, grade 4-8, as well as Armstrong-Potomac High School students, grade 9-12, may participate in this year’s archery teams.

Contact Garry Hawker (217-495-0060) or Kris Hawker (217-495-0061) by phone or text or send an email to ArmstrongArchery@gmail.com, or through the Facebook page, Armstrong-Potomac Archery.

Any returning archers will need to contact them for information as well. With the season underway, the students will have scratch-off cards. Each spot scratched reveals an amount ranging from 75 cents to $3, which the donor pays. Each spot scratched equals one entry to a raffle for three Casey’s gift cards: $250, $100, and $50.

They are also doing a “Split-the-Pot” raffle at $5 per ticket. Half of what is collected will go out in cash prizes. It will be given away Jan. 12 at the Icebreaker Tournament, which will be hosted at Potomac Grade School.



— Thought for the week: “Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.” — Stewart Udall



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com











