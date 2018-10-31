Regulators approve sale of Champaign County Nursing Home

BOLINGBROOK — The Champaign County Nursing Home is on its way to becoming privately owned, now that a sale lined up by county officials has been approved by state regulators.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted at a hearing Tuesday in Bolingbrook to approve the sale to Evanston-based private owners for $11 million.

Champaign County Administrator Deb Busey said she was pleased. The state board heard testimony from five people in favor of the sale and two against it, and “barely” discussed the sale before voting, she said.

Busey said the next step for county officials will be speaking with the nursing home buyers, and she hopes to have a better idea on a date the sale will be finalized in the next day or so.

One of the two opponents to testify, Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff, said she was disappointed in what felt to her like a “rubber-stamping process.”

“Honestly, I’m not surprised by it at all,” she said. “I’m galled by it. I’m disappointed.”

The state board voted unanimously to approve the sale without asking any questions or commenting, Lennhoff said.

She had raised concerns about future quality of care at the county nursing home in Urbana and about the fact that the eventual buyers will be newly created companies rather than those the county board agreed to sell to earlier this year.

The county board originally agreed this past May to sell the nursing home to Extended Care Clinical LLC and Altitude Health Services Inc., both based in Evanston. The purchase agreement that followed was between Champaign County and Altitude Acquisitions, a new company created in June, and two more new companies created in August were the applicants to the state review board for the ownership change — University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC and University Rehab Real Estate.

“I think it’s unfortunate, because I think that the Champaign County community, first of all, was told that a certain entity was going to purchase our nursing home, and now it’s a different entity, and the community was never informed about it, the county board never voted on that change and there’s a purchase agreement with a placeholder company that goes away,” Lennhoff said.

While county officials already approved the sale, the state board had the last word because the transaction involved a publicly owned nursing home.

The new owners plan to rename the nursing home University Rehabilitation Center after the sale is finalized.

