State budget impasse motivated candidate to run for Illinois House seat



ROYAL — The state’s 793-day budget impasse angered and frustrated a number of Illinoisans. For Cynthia Cunningham, it provided the impetus to run for the Illinois House of Representatives.

The rural Royal resident is seeking election as a Democrat to the seat representing the 104th District. She is opposed by her rural Royal neighbor, Republican Mike Marron, the former chairman of the Vermilion County Board who was appointed to the House seat formerly held by Chad Hayes of Catlin following Hays’ September resignation.

“I’d spent two and a half years fighting for funding for services for seniors in the community while nursing home funding continued,” Cunningham said of her decision to seek the office. “This made no sense at all since nursing home care is the most expensive option for caring for seniors and the least wanted.”

Cunningham said she saw businesses close and people lose their community-based services, “all in the name of politics, and none of it made sense to me or served anyone other than politicians.”

The candidate said she felt she could do a better job “and bring common sense and decency with me to Springfield, so I decided to run.”

A Chicago area native, Cunningham, who is 52, obtained a degree in therapeutic recreation from the University of Illinois and then began working in senior services.

She opened her own company about 15 years ago, serving as a business consultant to companies that provide community-based senior care.

Cunningham said she has been overwhelmed by the level of poverty she has seen while campaigning in the 104th District, which includes parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties. The district extends from the northern edge of Champaign County to the southern edge of Vermilion County and from the western edge of Champaign to the Indiana state line on the east. Among the Rantoul Press coverage area towns it encompasses are Rantoul, Gifford, Thomasboro and Royal.

About 105,000 people reside in the district.

“There are places that I’ve gone where I was afraid to walk up onto the front porch because I didn’t think it would hold me,” Cunningham said.

She saw garbage bag-covered roofs to keep the rain out, newspapers struck in broken windows because the tenants can’t afford to replace them.

“It’s astounding,” Cunningham said. “These are our neighbors. It’s just horrible.”

She said she knew there was some poverty in the area, but not to this extent.

She saw some examples of bad conditions while campaigning in Rantoul, but most of it was in the Tilton-Danville-Georgetown area.

Cunningham said the General Assembly needs to focus more attention on funding education.

In speaking with teachers in Westville she learned the district didn’t have enough money to hire a sufficient number of teachers. So the district got creative and co-oped with Danville Area Community College.

Westville students began taking classes at DACC, and five of them graduated with a high school diploma and an associate degree at the same time.

Cunningham said state leadership, the national political climate and violence are among the topics she hears the most about on the campaign trail.

“They don’t like (Illinois House Speaker) Mike Madigan,” she said. “I get that (comment) probably as much as any. ...”

Cunningham said many people are concerned about the nation’s immigration policy “and how we’re going to approach that.”

“Their biggest concerns are, there are children being separated from their parents. They view that as cruel,” she said.

Property taxes is another main topic, particularly for retirees.

“Our property taxes are footing the bill for education, and they keep going up to fund our schools, and it’s really hurting our retirees,” Cunningham said, noting that most retirees are living on a fixed income.

Guns and violence are also on people’s minds.

“There are a lot of shootings in Danville,” she said.

Cunningham is a former volunteer firefighter and EMTB with the Ogden-Royal fire department.

Cunningham’s endorsements include the AFL-CIO, Teamsters Joint Council 25, Laborers LU 703, the state lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Federation of Teachers, AFSCME, SEIU, Danville Building Trades, East Central Illinois Building Trades, Plumbers and Pipefitters LU 149, Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, Independent Voters of Illinois/Independent Precinct Organization and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



