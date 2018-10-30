RANTOUL — Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 95th anniversary banquet and auction gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at The Linden Banquet Center.

The event will celebrate the achievements of citizens, educators, volunteers, businesses and new business.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Educator of the Year. Nomination forms must be received by Oct. 31.

Award forms are online at the Rantoul Area Commerce website or its Facebook page as PDF links and may be obtained by contacting Executive Director Belynda Allen or any member of the chamber board of directors.

Reservations to attend the banquet must be received by Nov. 1. Mailing address or RSVPs for the banquet may be sent to dir@rantoulchamber.com

