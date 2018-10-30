Rantoul voters to decide districting issue

Proponents of a measure on the Nov. 6 ballot in Rantoul believe dividing the village will make it more unified. Opponents believe maintaining the status quo leaves the village a more perfect union.

Voters will decide next Tuesday whether to change from an at-large village board to one divided into six districts.

A referendum on the ballot asks, “Shall the village be divided into six districts with one trustee elected from each district?”

Voters will also choose candidates in a number of county and statewide races, some involving current and former area residents. They will also vote for governor, attorney general, county executive and county board, among others.



Districting question

If the districting issue passes, the number of trustees will remain at six, and the form of government will remain a village-trustee one.

The referendum is binding and requires a majority of those voting to pass, not a majority of the registered voters, as was the case for a 2016 referendum asking whether the Rantoul Park District should be dissolved.

If the measure passes, the village board must then divide the village into six districts of approximately equal population on or before Sept. 1, 2020. The redistricting must be done no less than 30 days before the first day for the filing of nominating petitions for the next succeeding election. The April election for village board will not be affected if the measure passes.

Village Clerk Mike Graham said in the April 2021 consolidated voting, all of the trustees would be up for election from their district. Three of the trustees will have to be elected for two years and three for four years as decided by the village board. All six candidates plus the mayor and village clerk would have to run in the April 2021 election.

Afterward, the village trustees would have staggered terms.

Each district would be represented by one trustee who must reside in that district. Currently, candidates are elected at large.

All six trustees live north of U.S. 136.

Proponents of districting say it will provide for better representation and accountability for residents and will prompt more people to become involved in village government

They point to other area communities such as Paxton, Gibson City, Urbana and Champaign that elect their governing bodies by district.

Opponents say the current system has worked fine for years and doesn’t need to be fixed, that each trustee represents the entire village and that everyone already has an opportunity to get involved with village government.

Some opponents say a single-member district will provide representation for only one section of the community.

Elections involving area residents

Rantoul resident Allen Jones Jr. and rural resident Diane Michaels are seeking countywide office, while Gifford native Mike Frerichs is seeking re-election to state office.

Jones, a Republican, is running for county sheriff against Democrat Dustin Heuerman.

Republican Michaels is running for county auditor to fill a two-year term against Democrat George Danos.

Frerichs, a Democrat, is asking voters to return him to the office of treasurer. He is running against Republican Jim Dodge and Libertarian Michael Leheney.

For county board in District 2, which encompasses the Rantoul, Ludlow, Thomasborom Gifford and Penfield areas, Republican Jodi Wolken is unopposed for a four-year seat, and Republican John Clifford is likewise unopposed to fill a two-year unexpired term.

In county board District 1, which encompasses the Fisher area, Democrat Ben Chapman and Republican James Goss are vying for a four-year term, while Republican Jodi Eisenmann is unopposed for a two-year term.



Other county races

Elsewhere for county office, Democrat Darlene Kloeppel and Republican Gordy Hulten are vying for the newly created county executive position.

For county clerk, Democrat Aaron Ammons is facing Republican Matt Grandone.

For county treasurer, Republican John Farney is facing Democrat Laurel Lunt Prussing.

Republican Gary Lewis is unopposed for regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties.



Statewide races

For governor, incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner is opposed by Democrat JB Pritzker, Libertarian Grayson Kash Jackson and Conservative William “Sam” McCann.

Champaign native Erika Harold, a Republican, is seeking the Illinois attorney general’s position. She is opposed by Democrat Kwame Raoul and Libertarian Bubba Harsy.

For secretary of state, incumbent Democrat Jesse White is opposed by Republican Jason Helland and Libertarian Steve Dutner.

Candidates for state comptroller are Democrat Susana Mendoza, Republican Darlene Senger and Libertarian Claire Ball.

For 104th Illinois House representative, two Royal-St. Joseph area residents are vying to succeed Chad Hays, who resigned earlier this year — Republican Mike Marron and Democrat Cynthia Cunningham.

For U.S. Congress, incumbent Republican John Shimkus is opposed by Democrat Kevin Gaither.



Judicial positions

Several judicial elections/retention votes are also on the ballot.

For 4th Judicial District of the Appellate Court to fill the vacancy of M. Carol Pope, Republican Thomas M Harris Jr. is unopposed.

For 4th Judicial District of the Appellate Court to fill the vacancy of Thomas Appleton, Republican Pete Cavangh is unopposed.

For 6th Judicial Circuit judge to fill the vacancy of Arnold Blockman, Democrat Ramona Sullivan is opposed by Republican Roger B. Webber.

For 6th Judicial Circuit judge to fill the vacancy of Harry Clem, Democrat Chad Beckett is opposed by Republican Randy Rosenbaum.

Voters will also be asked whether to retain Jeffrey B. Ford as Sixth Circuit judge.

