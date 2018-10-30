Rantoul deputy clerk Gray receives state award

SPRINGFIELD — Rantoul Deputy Clerk Janet Gray has been presented the 2018 Ilion Crabel Member of the Year Award.

Gray received the award at the annual meeting of the Municipal Clerks of Illinois Oct. 17 in Springfield. MCI President Lana Hediger presented the award.

The Ilion Crabel Award is given to recognize an MCI member who has made significant contributions to the objectives of the organization, the municipal clerks’ profession, the improvement of municipal government in Illinois and/or the clerk’s own community or municipal government.

Gray was nominated for her high standards in the pursuit of excellence; her leadership abilities; her service to the citizens, the leaders and the employees of the village of Rantoul; for her high level of professionalism; and, her many contributions to MCI.

Mayor Charles Smith, who attended the ceremony, congratulated Gray.

“Her influence, experience and knowledge are invaluable to the everyday operation of our government,” Smith said.

The Municipal Clerks of Illinois is a professional organization of elected and appointed clerks and deputy clerks from all over the state. Its mission is to provide opportunities for continuous professional development and networking while building on the strengths of its individual members.

MCI provides opportunities to promote efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of local government services. It supports and promotes intergovernmental and inter-organizational cooperation and communication to address issues affecting local government.



































