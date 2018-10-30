Mental health, social stigma to be meeting topic

RANTOUL — “Mental Health and Social Stigma Awareness” will be the topic of a GROW meeting from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at The Gathering Place.

The purpose of the presentation is to:

• educate the community about people with mental health problems and the social stigma that tends to accompany those afflicted;

• guide those who are working through their mental health problems to cope with their families that are resistant to trust in their progress;

• request first responders to encourage people in a crisis and their families to seek services for recovery and prevention.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Julian Rappaport, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Illinois and a member of the Champaign County Mental Health Board.

RSVPs may be sent to Karen.shan@growinamerica.org

GROW is a world community mental health movement.

The Gathering Place is located east of Rantoul United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd.

