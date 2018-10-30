RANTOUL — The madrigals at Rantoul Township High School will present their annual dinner and show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the school cafetorium.

The show is titled “A Night of Merriment and Dreams.”

Choral Director Andrea Welty-Peachey called it “just a fun dining experience for any age.”

“There is a wonderful meal presented in different stages, different courses,” Welty-Peachey said. “Interspersed in there is music and a story.”

It all takes place in the 1600s.

The madrigals will be dressed in Medieval costumers “to make it feel like we’re back in a castle,” she said.

Last year, the jester showed off his talents. This year he will show off a set of different talents. Evan Bock plays that role.

Other madrigals include Ocean Beard, Victor Bradley, Kennedy Carico, Bria Connelly, Veronica Duddleston, Noeloni Franklin, Alvin Freeman, Hunter Grant, Grace Hanson, Diane Hart, Allan Newman, Dominique Owen, Kayla Pilarski, Deshawn Renfro, Thrinnagee Sengsone, Dahinte Thompson and Jakira Wilson.

There will also be a game show in which contestants will be invited to come up and participate.

RTHS head cook Luanna Williams will prepare the meal.

To order tickets, call the RTHS music office at 892-6049 and leave a message or talk to anyone in the cast.

