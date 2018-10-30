RANTOUL — Plans are in the works for the annual Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce holiday lighted Christmas parade and Santa’s Workshop Friday, Nov. 30, downtown.

The parade route will stay the same, but the lineup/marshaling/staging area will be the four streets in a square directly between Mitchell Court and Riley Auto.

The parade will line up at Rantoul Township High School and start rolling at 6 p.m. toward downtown. It will head down Chanute Street and then up Sangamon Avenue to downtown and disembark in the old Rogers Chevrolet lot.

On the route, the parade will pause at Santa’s Workshop (the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office, 120 E. Sangamon Ave.), where Santa will disembark, and the rest of the parade will proceed to the old Rogers Chevrolet parking lot.

Floats and participants will be lighted.

There is no cost to participate in the parade or Santa’s Workshop activities. Personal photos are welcome.

At Santa’s Workshop, the man in red will be present for visits and photos. There will also be crafts and hot chocolate/snacks, a reading with Mrs. Claus and a craft area for children.

Everything is free to the community.

Downtown businesses will be open for shopping and browsing.

Organizations and businesses are invited to decorate and sponsor a themed tree (at no cost), which will be on display throughout the holiday season.

Call the RACC office or email to register for the parade or to sponsor a themed tree or to donate treats or supplies for the workshop at 217-893-3323 or dir@rantoulchamber.com.

news@rantoulpress.com





