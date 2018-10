Area communities have set trick-or-treat hours.

All are for Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31:

Rantoul — 6-8 p.m.

Thomasboro — 6-8 p.m.

Ludlow — 6-8 p.m.

Gifford — 6-8 p.m.

Potomac — 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fisher — 5:30-8 p.m.